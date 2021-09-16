The vaccine will be rolled out to 12-16-year-olds and they'll be given the same consenting rights as their counterparts in England and Wales when it comes to deciding whether or not to get jabbed.Full Article
Scots children will be able to overrule parents on whether or not to get covid vaccine
