Sara Pascoe to replace Joe Lycett as new Sewing Bee host
Published
Sara Pascoe will replace Joe Lycett as the new host of the Great British Sewing Bee, it has been announced.Full Article
Published
Sara Pascoe will replace Joe Lycett as the new host of the Great British Sewing Bee, it has been announced.Full Article
The comedian has quit The Great British Sewing Bee, with Sara Pascoe replacing the Birmingham comedian
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- The comic and writer is taking over from Joe Lycett, who has hosted the last three..