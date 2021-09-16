Nathan Ake dedicates goal against Leipzig to his father who died during match
Published
Nathan Ake has revealed his father died moments after watching the Manchester City defender score his first Champions League goal on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Nathan Ake has revealed his father died moments after watching the Manchester City defender score his first Champions League goal on Wednesday.Full Article
Man City and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake dedicated his first Champions League goal to his father who passed away shortly after..