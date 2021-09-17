Sir Clive launched the ZX80 in 1980 - the first affordable consumer computer costing less than £100Full Article
Home computer pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
Sir Clive Sinclair, who popularised the home computer and invented the pocket calculator, has died aged 81.
Sir Clive Sinclair: Inventor of Spectrum computer dies aged 81
Home computer pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair ‘dies aged 81’
Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81, according to reports.
