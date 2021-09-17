Boris Johnson raises concerns over NI Protocol with US Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Published
Boris Johnson discussed Northern Ireland's Brexit deal with Nancy Pelosi during the senior US politician's visit to Downing Street yesterday. (thurs)Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson discussed Northern Ireland's Brexit deal with Nancy Pelosi during the senior US politician's visit to Downing Street yesterday. (thurs)Full Article
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, arrives for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to..