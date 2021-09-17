Man appears in court accused of murdering Metropolitan Police Sergeant
Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Metropolitan Police Sergeant who was shot dead at a south London custody centre last year.Full Article
Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Metropolitan Police Sergeant who was shot dead at a south London custody centre last year.Full Article
Jurors will get back to work to decide the fate of the man accused of killing a Yarmouth police sergeant.