New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour due to ‘security alert’
New Zealand have abandoned their tour of Pakistan on the day of the opening fixture following a security alert issued by their Government.Full Article
New Zealand men's team abandon their limited-overs tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government "security alert".
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hit back at New Zealand's decision to abandon its tour of the country over security fears -..
