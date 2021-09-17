Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland, has defended his decision not to attend a church service next month marking 100 years since the partition of IrelandFull Article
Who is Michael D. Higgins? Irish president stands by decision to decline invitation
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Irish president Michael D Higgins rejects invitation to NI centenary event with Queen
Belfast Telegraph
Irish President Michael D Higgins has declined an invitation to attend a church service in Armagh with the Queen to mark Northern..
-
NI100: 'May be politics' in Higgins not attending service, says DUP
BBC News
-
DUP leader writes to Higgins for explanation over NI centenary service absence
Belfast Telegraph
-
DUP’s Donaldson says that President Higgins should follow Queen’s example of reconciliation
Belfast Telegraph
-
DUP anger over Higgins’ ‘snub’ to centenary church service in Armagh
Belfast Telegraph