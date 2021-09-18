T20 Blast Finals Day: Somerset beat Hampshire in Edgbaston semi-final
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Somerset rally superbly from 79-6 to beat Hampshire by two wickets and reach their first T20 final in 10 years.Full Article
Edgbaston is hosting another T20 Finals Day with Hampshire, Somerset, Kent and Sussex competing to win this year's T20 Blast