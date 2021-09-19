It will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the White House since Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump as US presidentFull Article
Afghanistan and climate change on agenda as Johnson to meet Biden at White House
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson to make first visit to White House to push for climate action ahead of COP26
Sky News
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit President Joe Biden next week in a bid to drum up support ahead of the COP26 Summit on..
Advertisement
More coverage
Democrats' New Tax Plan Hits Corporations, Wealthy Americans Hardest
Newsy
Watch VideoHouse Democrats began the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan, but..