Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury reveals breast cancer diagnosis and will have mastectomy
The 51-year-old broadcaster said she would have a mastectomy next month in order to remove a six centimetre tumour.Full Article
Julia Bradbury is set to undergo surgery to remove her left breast after revealing she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.