John Challis: how Only Fools and Horses Star left his mark on Herefordshire
HEREFORDSHIRE'S own Only Fools and Horses star, John Challis, has died after a battle with cancer, it has been announced today.Full Article
He died 'peacefully in his sleep' last night
The Midlands-based actor had only recently cancelled a tour because of ill-health