Man arrested after four found dead at house in Killamarsh
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- A murder investigation is under way after the bodies were discovered in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- A murder investigation is under way after the bodies were discovered in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.Full Article
Derbyshire Police said they were called to an address on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, at around 7.25am on Sunday