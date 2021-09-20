Princess Beatrice 'so delighted' after giving birth to a daughter
Published
Princess Beatrice has said she is "so delighted" after giving birth to a girl on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Princess Beatrice has said she is "so delighted" after giving birth to a girl on Saturday.Full Article
In a tweet from her official Twitter account, Beatrice said she was "delighted" to "share the news of the safe arrival" of the..
Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on..