British Gas takes on collapsed energy firm's customers
Published
BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Regulator Ofgem says customers of People's Energy will see their supplies "continue as normal".Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Regulator Ofgem says customers of People's Energy will see their supplies "continue as normal".Full Article
"I think that all suppliers are feeling the pinch of this but some of them just have a lot deeper pockets to try and ride out the..
LONDON (AP) — Britain's business secretary will hold emergency talks with industry leaders and consumer groups Monday as the U.K...