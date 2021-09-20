No question of lights going out this winter amid energy crisis – Kwarteng
Published
There is “absolutely no question of the lights going out” this winter amid escalating energy prices, the Business Secretary has said.Full Article
Published
There is “absolutely no question of the lights going out” this winter amid escalating energy prices, the Business Secretary has said.Full Article
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that a sudden surge in global gas prices will not affect the UK's energy supply this..