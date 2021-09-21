Kwarteng acknowledges risk of ‘difficult winter’ with bills rising and UC cut
Published
Hard-pressed families will face a “difficult winter” with rising energy bills and cuts to benefits, a Cabinet minister admitted.Full Article
Published
Hard-pressed families will face a “difficult winter” with rising energy bills and cuts to benefits, a Cabinet minister admitted.Full Article
Kwasi Kwarteng said the combination of rising gas prices and the looming £20 a week cut to Universal Credit was a "difficult..
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted he was focused on helping ‘vulnerable’ customers heat their homes.