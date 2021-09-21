Denis Sergeev faces a string of charges including trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and ex-police officer Nick Bailey.Full Article
Third Russian spy accused of attempted murder over Salisbury Novichok attack
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Third Russian spy faces charges for Salisbury Novichok attack
Shepton Mallet Journal
The CPS has authorised charges of attempted murder
Advertisement
More coverage
Salisbury poisonings: Third man faces charges for Novichok attack
Denis Sergeev is thought to have been the senior member of the Russian military intelligence team.
BBC News
Salisbury poisonings: Third man accused by police of Novichok attack
Denis Sergeev is thought to have been the senior member of the Russian military intelligence team.
BBC News