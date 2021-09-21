A familiar face to Strictly viewers criticised those avoiding the jab on Good Morning Britain.Full Article
2 Strictly Come Dancing professionals refuse coronavirus vaccine
Sleaford Target0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Good Question: Can You Get Both The Flu And COVID Vaccines?
CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
More than 3 million Minnesotans have rolled up their sleeves this year to protect themselves from COVID-19. Now, medical..
-
How Ivermectin became polarized on social media
Mashable
-
New Brunswick mandates COVID vaccine pass, but Catholic dioceses take differing approaches
CNA
-
Drugmakers: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Safe for Children Ages 5-11
VOA News
-
Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Safe and Effective for 5- to 11-Year-Olds
VOA News
Advertisement
More coverage
Medical professionals recommend wearing masks in large crowds
WCPO Cincinnati
“If you are outdoors on top of each other, to the point where you could actually smell someone smoking a cigarette or perhaps..