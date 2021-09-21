Anthony Joshua signs ‘career-long’ deal with Matchroom
Anthony Joshua has signed what has been termed a “career-long” promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.Full Article
Anthony Joshua's current contract was is set to expire following this weekend's fight with Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua has signed a new career-long promotional deal with Eddie Hearn, which will keep him with Matchroom until he retires..