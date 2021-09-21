Denis Sergeev, who used the alias Sergey Fedotov while in the UK, faces a string of charges including trying to kill ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal.Full Article
Salisbury Novichok attack: Third Russian spy accused of attempted murder
Third Russian spy faces charges for Salisbury Novichok attack
Shepton Mallet Journal
The CPS has authorised charges of attempted murder
UK Police Charge Sergey Fedotov as 3rd Russian Involved in 2018 Poisoning of Ex-Spy
Newsmax
British police said Tuesday they are charging a third Russian suspect in the 2018 nerve agent attack on a former Russian agent in..