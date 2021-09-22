Australia struck by magnitude 5.9 earthquake
Published
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has caused damage in the Australian city of Melbourne, Geoscience Australia said.Full Article
Published
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has caused damage in the Australian city of Melbourne, Geoscience Australia said.Full Article
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Melbourne on Wednesday, Geoscience Australia said, one of the country’s biggest quakes..
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually..