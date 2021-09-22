It's coming from a stockpile of the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs that are not immediately requiredFull Article
UK sending more than a million Covid vaccine doses to South Korea in swap deal
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Malawi Trial Shows New Typhoid Vaccine Effective in Children
Malawi plans a nationwide rollout of the newest typhoid vaccine after a two-year study, the first in Africa, found it safe and..
VOA News
Leaders to Gather at UN Against COVID-19 Backdrop
Afghanistan, climate action and the COVID-19 pandemic will be front and center next week when large numbers of world leaders return..
VOA News