Boris Johnson tells Macron: Donnez-moi un break over new pact
Published
Boris Johnson tells the French president to "get a grip" amid anger over a submarine deal.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson tells the French president to "get a grip" amid anger over a submarine deal.Full Article
Boris Johnson has insisted that the UK's relationship with France remains "incredibly important", despite a row over a new military..
Boris Johnson tells the House of Commons Britain's new defence pact with the United States and Australia is not intended as an..