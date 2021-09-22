Child’s death linked to infection at hospital was ‘murder’, mother tells inquiry
Published
A mother whose daughter died at a children’s cancer ward after contracting an infection has described her child’s death as murder.Full Article
Published
A mother whose daughter died at a children’s cancer ward after contracting an infection has described her child’s death as murder.Full Article
A mother has told how she felt “anxious” about every admission to a Glasgow hospital after her son’s “near death..