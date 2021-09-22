It comes as the Ofgem chief has warned more energy companies could collapse in the run-up to winter.Full Article
Avro Energy collapses along with Green Energy as more suppliers go bust
Gas crisis: Two energy firms go bust amid warning more to come
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Avro and Green collapse hours after Ofgem warns thousands of customers will have to move supplier.
UK Power Sector Could See Tidal Wave Of Bankruptcies
Update: Green Energy, a small-sized, and Avro, a medium-sized energy retailer just declared bankruptcy, leaving 1.5 million..
