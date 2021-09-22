Manchester United v West Ham: Defender Phil Jones back after 20-month absence
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup tie between Manchester United and West Ham United.Full Article
Manchester United defender Phil Jones has been sidelined with a knee injury for almost two years but is set to make his first-team..
Manchester United defender Phil Jones has been on the sidelines since January 2020 and has a message for the trolls who think it's..
Phil Jones has revealed how injury hell left him feeling “the lowest I’ve ever been” and that his career was “finished”..