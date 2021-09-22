Lewis Bloor trial: Towie star 'left £3m diamond scam for ITV show'
BBC Local News: Essex -- Lewis Bloor upset "fellow fraudsters" when he left an alleged diamond scam for TV life, court hears.Full Article
More than 200 victims were allegedly 'told lies' in cold calls
The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor is on trial accused of being part of an alleged £3m diamond scam before he launched his..