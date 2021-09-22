One week ahead of her next conservatorship hearing, Netflix has dropped the full trailer for its upcoming Britney Spears documentary, which airs the day before the pop star goes to court.Full Article
Full trailer for explosive new Netflix Britney Spears documentary has dropped
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Netflix Releases Trailer for Britney Spears Doc ‘Britney vs Spears’ | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
The streamer unveiled the first look at the Erin Lee Carr-directed documentary, said to feature "years-long investigative work,..
Advertisement
More coverage
A New Look Into Britney Spears
HuffPost NOW News
Netflix has released the trailer for Britney vs Spears, a new documentary looking into the conservatorship controlling the pop..
-
Netflix drops hair-raising 'Britney vs. Spears' trailer
Mashable
-
Why Netflix's First Teaser for Britney Spears Documentary Already Has Fans Talking
E! Online
-
New 'Grey's Anatomy' Trailer Teases Upcoming Crossover Event
Just Jared Jr
-
Netflix Shares Teaser of 'Britney vs. Spears' Documentary
Just Jared