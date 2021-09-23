The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is to release new guidance setting out key principles to make sure ads do not mislead about the environmentFull Article
Advertising Standards Authority to shine 'regulatory spotlight' on environmental claims
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Advertising watchdog to shine ‘regulatory spotlight’ on environmental claims
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is to release new guidance setting out key principles to make sure ads do not mislead..
Hull Daily Mail