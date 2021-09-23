Hit comedy Derry Girls is to end after its upcoming third series, show creator Lisa McGee confirmed on social media.Full Article
Derry Girls to end after third series confirms Lisa McGee
Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has said the upcoming third series of the hit comedy will be the last.
Creator Lisa McGee says the plan was always "to say goodbye after three series".
