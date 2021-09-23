Taxes would need to rise if Universal Credit uplift is to stay – minister
Published
Taxes would need to rise to keep the £20 Universal Credit uplift in place beyond the end of this month, a minister has argued.Full Article
Labour's Karl Turner said work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey was talking a 'load of rubbish'
The end of a £20 uplift in Universal Credit will have a “devastating impact” for those on benefits, Stormont’s communities..