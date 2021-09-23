Strictly continues to find itself at the centre of a vaccination row, but the BBC has denied 'quit' claims.Full Article
Strictly Come Dancing's unvaccinated dancers 'would rather quit than get Covid jab'
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Strictly Come Dancing's unvaccinated pro dancers 'would rather quit than get Covid-19 vaccine jab'
The first live show will go ahead as planned on Saturday on BBC One.
Tamworth Herald
Strictly Come Dancing unvaccinated dancers reportedly would 'rather quit than get Covid-19 jab'
Three professional dancers of the hit show are reportedly "refusing to budge" on their stance towards the vaccine
Essex Chronicle