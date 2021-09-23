Twitter rolls out tips feature globally and adds support for Bitcoin
Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature globally and will allow Bitcoin in its latest move to help creators generate an income via the platform.
Twitter is rolling out the ability for users to ask for Bitcoin tips within its app, and is also planning on introducing a feature.