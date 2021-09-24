BP, Esso and Tesco forecourts all have fuel supply problems while shop shelves are running emptyFull Article
Warning not to panic buy petrol or food as shortages continue
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Shapps says petrol and food shortages would be worse if not for Brexit
Petrol stations are shutting, shelves are running empty
Hull Daily Mail
UK urges public calm over shut fuel stations
Oil giant BP said on Thursday it was having to temporarily close some petrol filling stations in Britain because of a lack of truck..
IndiaTimes