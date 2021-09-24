There is heavy traffic and disruption in the area around the A20 Eastern Docks roundabout.Full Article
Live updates as Insulate Britain protesters block the Port of Dover
Sevenoaks Chronicle0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Live updates as Insulate Britain protestors block the Port of Dover
Kent and Sussex Courier
There is heavy traffic and disruption in the area around the A20 Eastern Docks roundabout
Insulate Britain blockade Port of Dover - latest updates
Hull Daily Mail
-
UK climate activists block entrance to Dover ferry port
SeattlePI.com
-
Insulate Britain protestors block the Port of Dover
Kent and Sussex Courier
Advertisement
More coverage
Live M25 traffic updates: Protesters block Swanley interchange again causing huge delays
Thanet Gazette
Insulate Britain have warned police that they will continue to cause disruption until action is taken on the climate crisis
Live M25 traffic updates after Insulate Britain protesters block carriageway for third time this week
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
Insulate Britain protesters block Port of Dover
Telegraph.co.uk