Fans celebrate release of Coldplay and BTS collaboration
Published
Coldplay and BTS have released their eagerly awaited single My Universe alongside a lyric music video.Full Article
Published
Coldplay and BTS have released their eagerly awaited single My Universe alongside a lyric music video.Full Article
BTS and Coldplay are gearing up to release their "My Universe" collaboration, but that's not all: On Wednesday (Sept. 22),..
Here's some big news for the fans of British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS.