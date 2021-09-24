Star-studded voice cast announced for Super Mario Bros film
Published
Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy are to voice characters in a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.Full Article
Published
Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy are to voice characters in a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.Full Article
“It’s-a me, Mario!” Chris Pratt was elated to say those words in an Instagram video posted Thursday evening, announcing that..
Nintendo announced Chris Pratt will be voicing Mario in a new Super Mario Bros. movie, and the internet is losing its mind.