Leicester City v Burnley (Sat)
Published
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Leicester City and Burnley.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Leicester City and Burnley.Full Article
How Leicester City line up for their Premier League clash with Burnley as Ademola Lookman makes his first league start for the club..
Leicester City will welcome Burnley to the King Power Stadium this Saturday