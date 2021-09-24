Eyewitnesses say medics, police and forensic officers have been working at the scene since 6pm.Full Article
Updates - Schoolboy dies from serious injuries sustained at SnowDome
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Boy, 12, 'died in accident while sledging' at Tamworth SnowDome - eyewitness
The schoolboy had been taking part in an activity at the indoor ski slope when he suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
Tamworth Herald
Schoolboy dies after suffering serious injuries in activity at Tamworth SnowDome
Paramedics rushed to treat the boy at the scene but he was sadly later pronounced dead
Tamworth Herald