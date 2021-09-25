Tottenham must be ‘very careful’ over players’ fitness – Nuno Espirito Santo
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is going to be “careful” about his team selection for the north London derby on Sunday.Full Article
The Tottenham boss has been speaking about the imbalance in training sessions that his players have had with him since he arrived
Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo currently has three options in the position but none of them are reaching the levels expected of..