Leeds United v West Ham United
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Leeds United and West Ham United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Leeds United and West Ham United.Full Article
Live coverage of all the action as West Ham take on Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road
David Moyes and his West Ham team are preparing for a trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the Premier League