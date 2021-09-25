Teesside International Airport runway closed following light aircraft incident
Published
Three people onboard the light aircraft were taken to hospital following an incident at Teesside International Airport.Full Article
Published
Three people onboard the light aircraft were taken to hospital following an incident at Teesside International Airport.Full Article
Teesside International Airport has closed its runway for the weekend after an incident involving a light aircraft left three people..
Three people taken to hospital following an incident at Teesside International Airport.