Temporary visas to fix lorry driver shortage expected in plan to ease supply issues up to Christmas
Published
The scheme is to be a 'short-term solution' to ease pressure on deliveries in the run-up to ChristmasFull Article
Published
The scheme is to be a 'short-term solution' to ease pressure on deliveries in the run-up to ChristmasFull Article
The prospect of a temporary visa scheme to fix the lorry driver shortage has been met with both frustration and relief by industry..
Shortfall of lorry drivers affects "tens" of forecourts; industry urges drivers not to panic buy
Fuel giant BP has..