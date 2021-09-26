David Moyes says Leeds enrich the Premier League after late win at Elland Road
West Ham boss David Moyes described Leeds as “a brilliant addition to the Premier League” after his side snatched a 2-1 win at Elland Road.Full Article
Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen helped West Ham come back from 1-0 down to beat Leeds United 2-1 at Elland Road
West Ham manager David Moyes press conference after the Hammers Premier League win against Leeds United