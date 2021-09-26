Octopus Energy to take on Avro customers after collapse
Ofgem has appointed Octopus Energy to take on Avro’s 580,000 customers after the supplier collapsed last week.Full Article
Together the energy suppliers represent a share of 2.9% of domestic customers in the market.
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Avro and Green collapse hours after Ofgem warns thousands of customers will have to move supplier.