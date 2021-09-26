There are no plans to bring in the army to drive lorries to deliver fuel to petrol stations, a government minister has said, as some brands report as many as 90% of their sites running dry.Full Article
'No plans to bring in army to do driving' as minister urges people to stop 'panic buying'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Panic Buying Leaves Fuel Pumps Dry in Major British Cities
VOA News
Up to 90% of British fuel stations ran dry across major English cities on Monday after panic buying deepened a supply chain crisis..
Advertisement
More coverage
The Canadian politicians contesting a snap election
Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 federal election. This report produced by..
Reuters - Politics