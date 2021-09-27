The average price of a litre of petrol across the UK increased from 135.87p on Friday to 136.59p on SundayFull Article
Fuel prices across UK hit eight-year high amid shortages at filling stations
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Panic Buying Leaves Fuel Pumps Dry in Major British Cities
Up to 90% of British fuel stations ran dry across major English cities on Monday after panic buying deepened a supply chain crisis..
VOA News
Motorists hit by rising fuel prices
Motorists are being hit by fuel prices rising to an eight-year high amid shortages at filling stations.
Belfast Telegraph