Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker, speaks to the Deputy Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Councillor Hannah Clare, regarding an update on Brighton and Hove City Council. This includes an update on the reconfiguration of BHCC services, as well as on the Covid-19 recovery in the city and...read



The post The Vote with Mark Walker – Update from Brighton and Hove City Council Deputy Leader, Hannah Clare appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.