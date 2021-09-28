Britney Spears' father may be ousted from conservatorship
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Britney Spears's father may be ousted from conservatorship
Hull Daily Mail
Hearing could determine who controls her life and money
-
What has Britney Spears said about her father’s involvement in conservatorship?
Belfast Telegraph
-
Britney Spears could finally see father ousted from conservatorship
Belfast Telegraph
-
Britney Spears’s legal team outraged by allegations singer’s father spied on her
Belfast Telegraph
-
The Biggest Revelations in the Latest NYT Doc Controlling Britney Spears
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
‘Framing Britney Spears’ Followup Doc ‘Controlling Britney Spears’ to Launch Friday on FX and Hulu
The Wrap
FX and Hulu will launch a followup to their doc “Framing Britney Spears,” titled “Controlling Britney Spears,” tonight,..
-
Britney Spears' Dad Allegedly Recorded Her Bedroom Convos in Conservatorship
TMZ.com
-
Britney Spears' Calls and Texts Were Monitored, New Documentary Says
Newsmax
-
The Surveillance Apparatus That Surrounded Britney Spears
NYTimes.com
-
Britney Spears formally seeks to end conservatorship in L.A. court filing
PIX 11